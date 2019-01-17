Man tries to kidnap baby boy in West Hempstead, throws him when child’s mom fights back

WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY — A mom out for a walk with her baby boy fought off a man who tried to take her son in West Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

The pair were on Fulton Avenue near California Avenue on Tuesday night around 7:15 p.m. when a man jumped in front of the stroller and grabbed the child, officials said. He struggled with the boy’s mom, then threw the child to the pavement and fled on foot.

The baby boy suffered scrapes to his face and a large contusion on his forehead, police said. He was treated at a local hospital.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He’s in his early 30s and has a thin build. The man was last seen wearing a black NIKE baseball cap with white lettering and a brown winter jacket.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.