Driver crashes vehicle into storefront, robs business: police

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a storefront Wednesday.

Robert Persad, 42, is accused of intentionally driving his sedan into the front of the Sunoco Gas Station Food Mart on Brentwood Road at about 3:20 a.m..

After crashing into the business, Persad exited the vehicle, stole merchandise and fled the scene, police said.

Persad was later taken into custody arrested Wednesday night. He faces charges of burglary and criminal mischief.