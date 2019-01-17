Delivery truck worker robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn: police

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the two men accused of robbing a delivery truck worker at gunpoint in Brooklyn.

It happened on Jan. 7 at about 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Fulton Street and Highland Place.

Two men approached a delivery truck driver while he was inside the cargo area of the vehicle and displayed a handgun, demanding money, police said.

The victim complied and gave them about $7,300 in cash, according to police.

The suspected robbers fled north on Highland Place.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).