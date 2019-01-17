Artboat to set sail on East River this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Street artists are creating a floating canvas that will cruise around the East River this spring.

The exterior and interior of the vessel are being transformed by some well known artists including Lexi Bella, HEKTAD, Key Detail, Reggie Warlock, Lucky and Owley.

John Carr, who is known as JCBKNYC, is curating the experience. PIX11 News has profiled his work on the 100 Gates project that brings murals to neighborhoods across the city.

You can catch the wave beginning in March.

For more information, click to see the website for ArtboatNYC.