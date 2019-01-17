Arrest made in Queens stabbing that killed woman, injured teen

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing in Queens that left one woman dead and a teen injured.

Jawad Hussain, 57, was arrested Wednesday after he attacked two women, ages 18 and 44, in their Fresh Meadows home along 69th Avenue Tuesday afternoon, said police.

Police found Fatima Jawad with stab and slash wounds to her torso and the teen with slash wounds to her wrist and hands.

Both women were taken to the hospital, where Jawad was pronounced dead, said police.

Hussain faces charges of murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.