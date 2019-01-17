4 hurt after reckless driver causes crash on LIE: police

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash that injured several people on Long Island Wednesday afternoon.

Louis Dimuro faces charges of reckless driving.

Dimuro, 19, was driving a 2013 BMW west on the Long Island Expressway at a high speed while switching lanes recklessly, police said.

He collided into a 2007 Jeep, which flipped over several times, according to police.

A 41-year-old woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the jeep was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

Three backseat passengers were also taken to the hospital for their injuries, said police.

Dimuro and the driver of the jeep were not injured, cops said.