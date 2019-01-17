4 hurt after reckless driver causes crash on LIE: police

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash that injured several people on Long Island Wednesday afternoon.

Louis Dimuro, 19, was arrested after he allegedly drove recklessly, colliding with another vehicle.

Louis Dimuro faces charges of reckless driving.

Dimuro, 19, was driving a 2013 BMW west on the Long Island Expressway at a high speed while switching lanes recklessly, police said.

He collided into a 2007 Jeep, which flipped over several times, according to police.

A 41-year-old woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the jeep was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.

Three backseat passengers were also taken to the hospital for their injuries, said police.

Dimuro and the driver of the jeep were not injured, cops said.