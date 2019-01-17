1 dead, several injured after fire rips through Queens home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens – A woman is dead and several others are injured after a fire ripped through a home in Jamaica late Wednesday.

The blaze broke out in a three-story residential building at 166-11 91st Ave. shortly before 11:30 p.m., authorities said.

A 84-year-old woman, later identified as Ruth Andrade, was found unconscious and unresponsive in the first floor of the house, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Three others, including an 85-year-old man were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Fire Marshall will determine the cause of death.

The fire was deemed under control at about 1:05 a.m., fire officials said.