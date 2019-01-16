Video allegedly shows health aide assaulting 90-year-old stroke victim in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. — A New York home health aide has been charged with assaulting a 90-year-old stroke victim at an assisted living facility in New Jersey.

The state attorney general’s office says the alleged assault was captured on a hidden camera loaned to the family as part of a state program to prevent elder abuse.

Mitsou Gottheim of Nanuet is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and simple assault. Court personnel didn’t have the name of an attorney for her Wednesday.

Police in Park Ridge said the video allegedly shows the 50-year-old Gottheim slapping the elderly woman’s hand and roughly pushing her head back onto the pillow several times.

The woman is bedridden and unable to communicate because of the stroke.

The New Jersey Board of Nursing also is investigating.