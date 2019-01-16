Second man arrested in 2017 execution-style double homicide in East New York

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A second man was arrested in connection to an execution-style shooting that killed a man and a woman in Brooklyn in 2017.

Kenrick Bayliss, 36, is charged with murder in connection to the incident.

On June 23, 2017, Devon Hannibal, 27, and Christina Stubbs, 23, were leaving club on Linden Boulevard when they were ambushed inside Hannibal’s red Dodge Durango, cops said.

He was shot 15 times by two men who fled in a SUV after the shooting. Stubbs was shot once, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gary Martin, 33, was also arrested in July 2017 in connection to the attack and was charged with two counts of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.