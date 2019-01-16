Rookie NYPD officer killed in crash had been planning his wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of an off-duty NYPD officer killed in a crash Wednesday had been helping him plan his wedding, but now they're putting together funeral arrangements.

Rookie officer Brian Kessler was headed home from an overnight shift at PSA 8 when his vehicle collided head-on with a Parks Department vehicle at about 8:20 a.m., police said. Kessler, 28, died about an hour later.

He'd graduated from the police academy in October, father Dr. Kenneth Kessler shared. Kessler looked at photos from that day on Wednesday night.

"It looked like it was made for him," Dr. Kessler said about seeing his son in uniform that day. "He always wanted to be a police officer and seeing him in the uniform made us feel like he was happy"

Officer Kessler had been on the job for about three months. He and his fianceé had just sent out save the date cards for their wedding.

"It's very hard to make sense of," his father said. "To us it seems unfair because he was robbed of his life, but at least he didn't have to suffer"

The flag is at half staff and bunting is now up at the station house where Officer Kessler worked in the Bronx.

"I keep on thinking he's going to call and we're going to hear from him," Kessler's father said. "I guess the way I'm thinking about it is, he's up in heaven."