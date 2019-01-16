Residents of Patterson Houses say they don’t have hot water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Matthew Carabello lives at the Patterson Houses and says his building hasn't had hot water for weeks now.

“NYCHA has to get it through their head, we are human, we are not animals. Animals get treated better in the Bronx zoo. They have warm water,” said Carabello.

Ana and Alberto Valentin also live at the Patterson Houses, and say they always get the same response from the city, that they are working on it.

“Just like I’m working on losing weight, housing is working on our hot water. I get a Big Mac,” Alberto Valentin said.

A NYCHA spokesperson says the hot water service interruption for 314 East 143rd Street at Patterson Houses started today. Staff are onsite today making repairs to the boiler due to a malfunctioning temperature element. Hot water service is anticipated to be restored tonight. Staff will perform individual apartment checks following to monitor hot water service.

Since the start of the heating season, we have had three development hot water service interruptions at Patterson.

Anyone experiencing issues in their developments should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.

Watch this week’s Monica Makes It Happen show here: