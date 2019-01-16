Police search for pair after man killed by shots to the groin in Brooklyn NYCHA building

CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN —Police released photos of two men Wednesday wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in a New York City Housing Authority building.

Phillip Scarlett, 43, was killed by two shots to the groin in Kingsborough Houses on Sunday, police said. He and a woman were in an apartment when two men knocked on the door around 1:35 p.m. The victim and the men argued, then moved into the hallway, where Scarlett was shot.

No arrests have been made. Police have asked for help identifying two men. The first man is in his 30s. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a gray knit cap, a black coat, black sweatpants and black sneakers. The other man is in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a gray hooded coat, blue jeans and tan boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).