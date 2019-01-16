Off-duty NYPD officer killed in crash in the Bronx: source

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — An off-duty NYPD officer was killed in a crash in the Bronx Wednesday morning, a source has confirmed.

A source confirms the crash happened on Shore Road near the Pelham Bay golf course.

The off-duty officer, who has not yet been identified, died after a crash, the source said.

Reports of the incident were first made around 8:50 a.m.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

