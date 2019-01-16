Group assaults man near Bronx subway station: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are searching for the four men accused of assaulting another man near a subway station in the Bronx.

The 28-year-old victim was walking to a subway station on Jan. 3 when he was approached by four men on the corner of East 138th Street and Cypress Avenue in Mott Haven, cops said.

The four men punched and kicked the victim before fleeing toward East 137th Street, police said.

Authorities released surveillance of the suspected attackers running away.

