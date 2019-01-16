Authorities search for missing 2-year-old girl, father last seen in the Bronx

UNIPORT, the Bronx — Police are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Bronx.

Seniya Benitez was last seen with biological father, Christian Benitez, Tuesday afternoon at an apartment along Gleason and Castle Hill avenues.

Benitez, 21, is not permitted to have unsupervised contact with the toddler, according to police.

Seniya is described to be 3-feet tall and 35 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light-colored coat and multi-colored pants.

Her father is described to be 5-feet 5-inches, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).