Arrest made in violent robbery at Queens laundomat

WOODHAVEN, Queens — A man was arrested in connection to a violent robbery at a Queens laundromat.

Dontae Bennett was taken into custody Tuesday night for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 7 incident.

Police said the suspect entered the Family Laundry laundromat along Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven, punched the female employee and dragged her into the bathroom.

The victim, 50, was choked until she lost consciousness, police said.

Bennett allegedly removed the victim’s cell phone from the laundromat’s counter and fled the scene.

Bennett, 21, faces charges including robbery, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment, assault and trespass, police said.