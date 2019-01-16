Another MTA bus taken for a joyride

NEW YORK — An MTA bus was taken for a joyride on Tuesday morning for the third time in a month, police said.

The bus was at 165th Street and South Road in Jamaica early Tuesday, but someone took it and drove to Cypress Hills in Brooklyn. It was found at Liberty Avenue and Conduit Boulevard about an hour after the missing bus was reported to police.

No arrests have been made, an NYPD spokesman said. The bus was not damaged and no injuries have been reported.

In late December, a joyrider took an MTA bus on an hourslong adventure from the Bronx to Queens and back. Three teens also took a bus for a spin in Brooklyn.

The MTA is working closely with police to track down the joyriders, spokesman Shams Tarek said.

“We strengthened our security practices and procedures immediately after the first stolen bus last month, and are working on enhancing the security features of buses themselves, including upgrading GPS capability to alert officials of any unauthorized use,” Tarek said.