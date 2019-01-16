2 attackers wanted in stabbing that injured person in Midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Police are looking for two men accused of stabbing a man near Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Tuesday evening.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. in front of 590 Eighth Avenue.

Police say one man stabbed the victim in the chest as the second man stood nearby as a lookout. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The two individuals fled the scene on foot northbound on 8 Avenue.

The first individual is 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall; last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, a black hooded sweater, black sweatpants and black and red sneakers.

The second individual is 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches; last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, a green jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

