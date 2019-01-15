Woman dead, teen injured in Queens stabbing

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — A woman was killed and a teen was injured in a Queens stabbing on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The 45-year-old woman suffered several sounds to her torso in the attack around 1:30 p.m., officials said. Police at the scene of the 69th Avenue apartment also found an injured 18-year-old girl. She’d suffered slash wounds to her wrist and hands.

The teen is now in stable condition at the hospital, but the 45-year-old victim did not survive.

Police took a 58-year-old man into custody, officials said. He also suffered a lash wound to the hand.

Charges have not yet been filed.

Police source described the assault as being domestic in nature.

Police have not release the names of anyone involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.