WATCH LIVE: Tappan Zee Bridge demolition

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — The long-anticipated demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge happened Tuesday morning and it lasted what felt like a blink of an eye.

Explosives detonated the eastern part of the former bridge between Westchester and Rockland counties at about 10:50 a.m., 50 minutes after its scheduled time.

It’s already been replaced by the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, which carries Interstate 87 traffic over the Hudson River about 30 miles north of New York City.

The Tappan Zee, which opened in 1955, was a poster child for America’s crumbling infrastructure. Shifting steel plates gave drivers unnerving glimpses through road cracks of the chasm below.

There are plans to dismantle the western portion without explosives sometime this year.