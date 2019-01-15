Man slaps 13-year-old girl in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — Police are asking the public's help identifying a man accused of slapping a 13-year-old girl in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn last Tuesday.

Police say the victim was walking near the intersection of Quentin Road and Stuart Street in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn when she was approached by an unidentified man.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man, described to be in his 40s, walking up behind the teen, grabbing her by the neck and slapping her face.

Police say the man, who was not known to the victim, fled in an unknown direction.

Police are now looking for the alleged attacker, described to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a waist length beige jacket, grey jeans and grey sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).