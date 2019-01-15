‘Kid Trillionaire’ author wants kids to take action now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — How do you get rich? It's a question many of us have asked ourselves.

One kid, 13-year-old John Louzonis, the author of “Kid Trillionaire” wants to jump start that conversation and have kids take action now.

“The book is about how kids can make money and stories of other kids making money," John said. "When kids see an adult making money they think eh, but when they see kids they are inspired to do that for themselves.”

John made his first dollar when he was just 10-years old. He noticed that his family’s favorite café did not have a website. He asked if he could create one for them and they hired him.

His advice in his book points kids to their strengths—something he said adults don't always do.

John spends his free time attending business and marketing conferences and learning from the best in the business.

He advises kids study successful people, read their biographies, get a mentor and also learn skills like coding and graphic design.