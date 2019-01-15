‘Hamilton’ opens in Puerto Rico: Full PIX11 coverage

History had its eye on Puerto Rico as “Hamilton” premiered Friday night — and PIX11 was there.

The groundbreaking hip-hop musical is expected to leave behind millions of dollars for the arts and for the people of the island.

PIX11 anchor Tamsen Fadal traveled to San Juan and talked with creator Lin-Manuel Miranda about bringing the Broadway musical to a place he holds so dear.

At the premiere of ⁦@HamiltonMusical⁩ as the show makes history in Puerto Rico ⁦@PIX11News⁩ with the incredible ⁦@Lin_Manuel⁩ pic.twitter.com/liBh6cnr8F — Tamsen Fadal PIX11 (@TamsenFadal) January 12, 2019

She also had a chance to talk with Producer Jeffrey Selllers before the premiere about how they brought the musical to the island.

See our full coverage below:

