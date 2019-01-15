Former Yankee John Wetteland accused of child sex abuse

NEW YORK — Former Yankee John Wetteland has been accused of sex abuse, jail records showed Tuesday.

Wetteland, 52, was booked Monday for sex abuse of a child under 14 years old, according to records posted online by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

Additional information about the allegations was not immediately available.

Wetteland was the World Series MVP in 1996, and played with the Yankees, Dodgers, Expos and Rangers.

The born-again Christian is accused of continuously sexually abusing the victim, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Although he had coached baseball and taught Bible study at a school in Argyle, Texas, he had no connection to the school at the time of the arrest, the newspaper reports.