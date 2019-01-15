2 in critical condition after fire rips through building in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE, Queens -- Two people were critically injured when a fire ripped through a building in Queens Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started happened just after 3 p.m. on the second floor of a restaurant on Bell Boulevard. There are apartments located above.

One woman was transported to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. Another person was transported to North Shore LIJ, also in critical condition.

The fire was placed under control by 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.