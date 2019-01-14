Tappan Zee Bridge demolition: Major traffic delays expected

NEW YORK — A planned demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge will be sad for some, mesmerizing for others and down right frustrating for commuters.

The explosion is set to take place Tuesday around 10 a.m., weather permitting, after heavy winds postponed its initial date last Saturday.

That means the blast will take place right after peak traffic times for morning commuters, and lohud.com reports delays of an hour should be expected.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the Hudson River’s main navigation will be closed for three hours.

Severe traffic delays are expected in both directions on I-97, I-287 and surrounding roadways.

The New York State Thruway will close in both directions for about 45 minutes between Exit 11 in Central Nyack and northbound at Exit 9 in Tarrytown. Entrance ramps at the interchanges will be shut, but the off-ramps will remain open, Thruway spokeswoman Jennifer Givner tells lohud.

The demolition is set to happen happen at 10 a.m., but may not begin until closer to 10:15 or 10:30 because everyone must be cleared from the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Jamie Breme, director of project communications for FLUOR, told lohud.

The Mario M. Cuomo Bridge replaced the Tappan Zee. The major thoroughfare spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack in Rockland County.

