Tappan Zee Bridge demolition: How to watch Tuesday’s explosion

NEW YORK — Whether you’re feeling nostalgic or just looking to watch a blast reminiscent of a Hollywood blockbuster, there are several ways to see the old Tappan Zee Bridge explode on Tuesday.

A planned demolition of the old bridge was rescheduled for Tuesday, weather permitting, after heavy winds postponed its initial date last Saturday.

Explosives will be used to tear down the eastern portion of the bridge beginning around 10 a.m. The western portion of the bridge is scheduled to come down by the end of the year.

As a safety precaution, U.S. Coast Guard is planning a 2,500-foot radius around the operation.

PIX11 will air live video of the explosion on PIX11.com and its PIX11 Facebook page.

Those in the area, however, have several options to see it with their own eyes.

Where to watch in-person:

Pier 701 in Piermont is offering an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m.

TWK Community Market in Piermont will stream the event and is offering its regular breakfast menu. Picnic baskets will also be offered for viewers to take on the Pier.

Rivertown Taphouse in Piermont is offering a breakfast buffet from 8-9:30 a.m.

Half Moon in Dobbs Ferry is hosting a “Tappan Zee Bridge big bang bridge”

Hudson Farmer & The Fish in Sleepy Hollow will open the restaurant’s fireboat for viewing pleasures

Lohud.com lists several other possible viewing areas.

The Historical Society is also offering a pop-up exhibit about the bridge in which people can sign a memory book from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge replaced the Tappan Zee. The major thoroughfare spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack in Rockland County.

The event is likely to cause a lot of traffic. Click here for more transit information.