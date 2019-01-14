‘Right to Disconnect’ bill: NYC Council to discuss efforts to protect workers’ time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Should New York City residents have the right to disconnect from work during off hours?

Legislation aiming to answer that question with an affirmative yes will be discussed during a City Council hearing Thursday.

The “Right to Disconnect” bill was introduced in March of last year.

Councilman Rafael Espinal introduced the bill, which aims to make it unlawful for private employers in NYC to require employees to work after hours.

That work includes email and other electronic communications.

Espinal's legislation is modeled after a "Right to Disconnect" law passed in France in 2017, the Associated Press reports.

Under the legislation, employers with more than 10 workers would not be allowed to require workers to access work-related communications outside of normal work hours.

It also would prohibit employers from taking action against employees for not responding.

Employers could face a fine of at least $250 each time they do not comply, the New York Times reported when the bill was first introduced.