Polish mayor stabbed to death by ex-convict during public charity event

POLAND — The leader of Poland’s conservative ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has expressed “great pain” at the death of the opposition mayor of the city of Gdansk, who was stabbed by an ex-convict during a public charity event.

Mayor Pawel Adamowicz died Monday, hours after surgery for the wounds to his heart and internal organs he sustained Sunday in a knife attack. The attacker said it was his revenge on a liberal party that Adamowicz formerly belonged to, now in the opposition.

Kaczynski was quoted by a party spokeswoman as saying: “I express great pain after the tragic death resulting from a criminal attack on Gdansk Mayor Mr. Pawel Adamowicz. I remain in solidarity with the family and want to express my deep regret over the death of (their) husband, father and brother.

Critics of the ruling party say it has created an atmosphere of suspicion and hostility against Adamowicz and other liberal political opponents that was fertile ground for the attack.