Police identify suspect in Newport Centre mall shooting

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Police have identified the suspected gunman in connection with the Newport Centre mall shooting that wounded two people and prompted the mayor to call for changes in federal gun laws.

The shooting stemmed from a fistfight that happened around 6 p.m. Friday, at the mall’s food court.

The two victims walked themselves to the hospital where they were treated and released. One suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach and the other to his arm.

Mayor Steve Fulop said one was wanted in a shooting two days earlier that prompted school lockdowns.

The victims were known to police and a search warrant was out for one of them who was allegedly involved in a separate shooting on Wednesday on Grant Avenue, also in Jersey City.

Authorities identified Ahmad Broadway as the suspected gunman.

A motive is unknown, but police are looking into whether or not it may be gang-related.

Police are examining surveillance video to figure out if there was anyone else involved.

Anyone with information should contact Jersey City Police at 201-395-4000.