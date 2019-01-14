One man killed, another critically injured in Queens shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ALBANS, Queens — Police are looking for a shooter that left one man dead and another critically injured in Queens on Sunday night.

The men were sitting in an Audi SUV on 114th Drive and 196th Street in the St. Albans section of Queens when their car was riddled with bullets at about 10:15 p.m.

Police say a 33-year-old man, who was sitting in the driver's seat, suffered gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man, sitting in the passengers seat, suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and legs. He was transported to a hospital in critical but stable conditions.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.