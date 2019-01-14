No heat, no hot water, no answers for public housing residents

Barbara Hernandez is an assistant teacher and she says she’s frustrated with the heat and hot water in her building at the Wagner Houses in Harlem.

“I can’t shower before class,” said Hernandez.

She’s not the only one dealing with heat problems.

Wagner Houses resident Celeste Bryant said she has no heat or hot water.

“I have repairs that have not been done,” she said.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says staff are checking into the matter to ensure the resident is receiving adequate heat and hot water.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. was our guest on our live Monica Makes It Happen Facebook show.

“The landlord with the most examples of violating the rights of tenants is the city of New York,” said Diaz.

Diaz recently said he believes part of the solution to fixing NYCHA is in using social media.

“We’re focused on solutions – not hashtags,” a NYCHA spokesperson said. “The most efficient way for NYCHA to address resident concerns is by contacting NYCHA directly. Anyone experiencing issues in their developments should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.”

Watch the show here: