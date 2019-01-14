Mel Stottlemyre, New York baseball star, dead at 77: report

NEW YORK — Famed New York baseball star Mel Stottlemyre has died, the New York Daily News reports. He was 77.

Stottlemyre died Sunday in Seattle after a battle with bone marrow cancer, the Daily News reports.

Stottlemyre was a pitcher for the New York Yankees from 1964 to 1973, before coaching the New York Mets from 1984 to 1993, and Yankees from 1996 to 2005.

While Stottlemyre did not win a championship as a player, he won five as a coach in 1986, 1996, and 1998 through 2000.

As a baseball player, the New York baseball legend hit an inside-the-park grand slam against the Red Sox in 1965, becoming the first pitcher to do so since 1910.