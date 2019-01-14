Mayor de Blasio to unveil expanded ferry service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to officially announce a plan to expand ferry service Monday afternoon.

Most notably, the service expansion will include the launch of the Coney Island route in 2021, connecting Wall Street/Pier 11 to Bay Ridge and Coney Island.

The expansion will also launch the St. George route in 2020, connecting midtown west, Battery Park City and St. George on Staten Island.

The Soundview route will also expand to include a new landing in Throggs Neck, and the south Brooklyn Route will reconfigure to include Brooklyn Army Terminal instead of Bay Ridge, which will be added to the Coney Island line.

New York City is expected to spend $100 million to buy new boats, build new landings and fix existing ones.

The city projects annual ridership will reach 11 million by 2023.

There will be significant community engagement surrounding this project, including meetings with elected officials, community boards, local businesses and residents.