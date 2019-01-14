Man drags Queens laundromat employee to bathroom, chokes and robs her

JAMAICA, Queens — A man knocked out a Queens laundromat employee and stole her phone, police said Monday.

He walked into Family Laundry on Jamaica Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 and punched the 50-year-old employee in her face, officials said. The man dragged her to a bathroom and chocked her until she passed out.

Then he took her phone from the laundromat counter and left on foot, police said. He headed southbound on 86th Street.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for pain and bruising to her face and neck.

Police have asked for help tracking down the attacker. He’s about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).