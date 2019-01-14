Police investigating ‘reports of possible active shooter’ at NJ UPS

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey was swarmed with heavy police presence early Monday morning.

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau tweets that they are “monitoring the reports of a possible active shooter situation at a UPS facility.”

UPS issued the following statement:

“UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey. We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time.”

PIX11 has reached out to Logan Township Police Department, who would only confirm there is “active police activity.”

Police first received calls at about 8:45 a.m. for an incident at UPS Mail Innovations facility, located on the 200th block of Birch Creek Road, Logan Township police said.

We are closely monitoring the reports of a possible active shooter situation at a UPS facility in Logan Township, NJ. pic.twitter.com/qmkNy8eAxd — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) January 14, 2019

Several roads in the surrounding area are closed off due to active police presence.

Local and county authorities have responded to an incident in Logan Township, Gloucester County. Media inquiries should be directed to those entities. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 14, 2019

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.