MELROSE, the Bronx — A fire broke out at a school uniform shop in the Bronx early Monday morning.

FDNY firefighters got a call at about 6:51 for a fire at Youngland School Uniform Shop, located at 2922 3rd Ave. in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Officials say the fire is on the fifth floor of a six story commercial building.

Currently there are no injuries.

AIR11 was flying over the scene and caught firefighters attempted to gain entry via secured windows.

WATCH: AIR11 over the scene