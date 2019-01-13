No Pants Subway Ride returns to New York on frigid day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The temperature hovered around the freezing mark Sunday, but that didn't stop New Yorkers from dropping their pants for the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Fellow subway riders got quite a show when the pranksters hopped on the subway. Many of the participants were wearing only shoes, underwear and coats.

Charles Romero sat on an uptown 6 train without pants.

"I've always wanted to do it," Romero said. "I see it on the news every year, so why not do it?"

It's the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride, according to organizers Improv Everywhere. They expected 2,000 participants in New York.

Michelle Perez was doing the ride for a good cause.

"We are just trying to bring awareness to the fact there are a lot of homeless youth that don't have clothing. So, we go pants-less and then we donate money, we donate clothes and have fun," she said.

According to organizers, this event takes place in cities around the world, noting this event is a celebration of silliness.