Man killed by 2 shots to the groin in Brooklyn NYCHA building: police sources

CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN —A 43-year-old man was killed by two shots to the groin in a New York City Housing Authority building on Sunday, police sources said.

He and a woman were in a Kingsborough Houses apartment when two men knocked on the door around 1:35 p.m., sources said. The victim and the men argued, then moved into the hallway, where the man was shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the suspects.

