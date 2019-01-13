Longest government shutdown in US history continues with no end in sight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is the longest government shutdown in history and there is no end in sight.

Sunday was the 23rd day of the shutdown and no new negotiations have been scheduled.

"The end game is for enough Republicans in the Senate and House to tell the President that this is wrong," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. "We ought to open government and then negotiate what's best for border security."

Schumer spoke to reporters Sunday night and said the treatment of opioid addiction can be added to the growing list of things impacted by the shutdown. The Senate Minority Leader said the shutdown means the Drug Enforcement Administration can't certify new doctors to proscribe a vital anti-opioid drug.

"There are patients who are not getting treatment who would have had the government stayed open," Schumer said.

Earlier Sunday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham floated the idea of reopening the government for three weeks while lawmakers hammer out a deal.

"Before he pulls the plug on the legislative option, and I think we are almost there" Graham said on Fox News Sunday. "I would urge him to open up the government for a short period of time, like three weeks before he pulls the plug, see if we can get a deal. If we can't at the end of three weeks all bets are off."

Senator Schumer called it a suggestion that deserved consideration.

"A good number of Republicans are breaking from the President and trying to figure out a way to open up the government," he said. "Lindsay Graham has proposed something there that deserves a look."

President Trump has repeatedly said he wants a deal first although he is considering an emergency declaration to bypass Congress and obtain funding for the wall. That could be challenged in the courts.

An estimated 800,000 federal workers were not paid this past week.

President Trump continued to tweet Sunday.

"I'm in the White House, waiting," he tweeted. "The Democrats are everywhere but Washington as people await their pay. They are having fun and not even talking!"