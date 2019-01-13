Driver fatally strikes woman, damages parked cars on Long Island

COPIAGUE, N.Y. — A woman was struck and killed at a Long Island parking lot Saturday afternoon.

The woman was walking in a parking lot along Merrick Road in Copiague when she was struck by a 2001 Honda Civic backing out of a parking space, police said.

The driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the break, striking the woman before damaging three parked cars, according to police.

Several passers-by lifted the vehicle off the woman before EMS personnel arrived, authorities said.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, cops said.

Her name was not immediately released pending family notification.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.