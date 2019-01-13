Community protests church after son of pastor charged with sex abuse, incest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Community members demonstrated in front of the 61-year-old Progressive Baptist Church on Howard Avenue Sunday, demanding that the church be shut down after the son of Bishop Ben Gibson was arrested on charges of incest and sex abuse committed on church property involving his own 14-year-old daughter.

PIX11 was the first to report on the charges against 44-year-old Matthew Gibson.

The sexual assault charges detailed in the Brooklyn District Attorney's criminal complaint involve intercourse, anal and oral sex, dating back to when the girl was just nine.

Myia Maples, the victim's sister, said she doesn't understand how Gibson could do something like this.

“She just blurted it out to us," Maples said. "She said 'my dad's been raping me since my mom died.'"

Twin brother Isiah Gibson just heard about the charges this week. He said he wanted to go hurt his father when he heard the news.

"I asked my sister why she didn't speak up and say something," he said. "She was scared because my father was telling her not to say anything because he would go to jail."