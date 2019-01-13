Passenger killed in crash, driver arrested for DWI: police

COMMACK, N.Y. — One person is dead and a man is under arrest after a crash on Long Island early Sunday.

Patrick McMahon, 48, was arrested and faces charges of driving while intoxicated.

Police say McMahon was driving a 2018 Infiniti Q60 west on Dovecote Lane in Commack when he lost control of the vehicle.

The car struck a driveway pillar and a tree before it overturned and came to a stop on the front lawn of a residence at about 1:55 a.m., according to police.

Steven Sarvis, 32, a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

McMahon was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and a third passenger went to the hospital for minor injuries, said police.