2 women, 4 men wanted for assault, robbery in Bronx apartment

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — Police are looking for the four men and two women wanted in connection to an assault and robbery at a Bronx apartment.

It happened on Nov. 29 at about 10:10 p.m.

Police say four men approached a 23-year-old man on the fifth floor of the Lambert Houses in West Farms as he got off the elevator.

They physically assaulted and struck the victim in the head with a firearm before taking his jacket, wallet and credit card, according to cops.

A few hours later, two women allegedly used the victim’s credit card to purchase $27 worth of merchandise from two locations.

Police released surveillance footage of the two women believed to be connected to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).