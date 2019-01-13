1 dead, 3 injured in Queens apartment fire

REGO PARK, Queens — A woman is dead and several others are injured after a fire broke out at a Queens apartment late Saturday.

Authorities responded to the blaze that started on the fifth floor of an apartment building at 87-39 62nd Ave. in Rego Park shortly before midnight.

A 51-year-old woman, later identified as Anna Latek, was pronounced dead at the hospital where she was taken for smoke inhalation, said police.

Three others were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, said cops.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.