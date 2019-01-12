‘SNL’ comedian Michael Che hosts benefit for NYC public housing projects he grew up in

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” funnyman Michael Che hosted a fundraiser for a cause close to home: New York City public housing.

Che’s “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost and fellow comedians Amy Schumer and Michelle Wolf joined Che at Friday’s sold-out benefit for the nonprofit Fund for Public Housing.

The Daily News reports that Schumer joked about her pregnancy woes. She had a message for women whose pregnancies are easy: “I hope that your car flips over.”

Che grew up in a public housing complex on the Lower East Side.

He announced his plan for the benefit last month. He said on Instagram that many public housing residents have gone without heat this winter and “this money could really help.”

Che said the event raised nearly $110,000 before the doors opened.