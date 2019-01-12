Police search for missing autistic, non-verbal girl last seen outside Manhattan grocery store

MANHATTAN — Police are asking the public’s help searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen outside of a Manhattan grocery store on Saturday.

The 13-year-old girl, who lives in Queens and is autistic and non-verbal, was last seen outside the 14th Street Whole Foods at about 3:30 p.m.

Alexandra Zablan, who also goes by “Lexi,” is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 127 pounds, has brown eyes and shoulder length black hair. She was last seen wearing pink gloves, pink Nike sneakers, a pink Northface jacket and dark blue leggings.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).