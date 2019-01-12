NJ mayor calls for changes in law after mall shooting

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Officials announced a delayed opening for a New Jersey mall a day after a shooting at the food court that wounded two people and prompted the mayor to call for changes in federal gun laws.

The Newport Centre mall said it would reopen at 1 p.m. Saturday after authorities said a fistfight at about 6 p.m. Friday on the mall’s third floor ended in gunfire, wounding one person in the stomach and another in his arm.

Mayor Steve Fulop said one was wanted in a shooting two days earlier that prompted school lockdowns.

The victims, who are now in custody, were known to police and a search warrant was out for one of them who was allegedly involved in a separate shooting on Wednesday on Grant Avenue, also in Jersey City.

Police say the two men took themselves to the hospital—one suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach and the other to his arm.

He said Saturday that “Years ago, a fistfight at the mall was a fistfight at the mall” without fear of someone carrying an illegal gun. Fulop said changes in the law at the federal level were needed.

Frightened shoppers ran inside stores after hearing shots and hid inside before police cleared everyone out.

Police are now examining surveillance video to figure out if there was anyone else involved.