Man sought in gunpoint robbery in the Bronx

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are looking for the man wanted in a gunpoint robbery in the Bronx.

A 31-year-old man was at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and East 152nd Street in Woodstock on Dec. 29 when he was approached by two men, police said.

They displayed firearms and removed $1,000, a Bulova watch, a bracelet, ring and necklace from the victim before fleeing in a BMW, according to cops.

One of the individuals was apprehended, police said.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the second suspected thief.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).