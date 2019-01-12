It’s Showtime NYC at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Suit up and warm up.

It's Showtime NYC at the museum.

Dancers with the well-known group are performing monthly at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Perhaps you know them from street performances or appearances around the transit system.

Now they're wearing pieces of armor and telling a story through movement.

It's part of the museum's "Met Live Arts" series. It is described as the world of hip-hop dance culture colliding with the bygone age of chivalry when freestyle dancers meet knights in armor.

It was created in collaboration with The Met's Arms and Armor department and "the fierce artists from the urban dance organization Dancing in the Streets of the South Bronx."

It's Showtime NYC is a program providing legal opportunities to subway artists as an alternative to dancing in the train. More than 20 dancers are part of the group.

The next performance at the museum is February 8th. See the schedule at this link.